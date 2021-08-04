Florida’s snow tubing park to reopen in November

DADE CITY, Fla. – If you didn’t get to experience Florida’s first snow park last year, they’re back for a second season.

Snowcat Ridge announced on its Facebook page that it’s preparing to open in early November and tickets are now on sale.

The alpine snow park, which offers Floridians a chance at snow tubing, officially opens on Nov. 10.

When you’re not flying down the slopes, Snowcat Ridge also has other fun, wintry activities like an arctic igloo where you can play in snow or the Alpine village where you can sit around a fire, roast s’mores and watch the nightly music and light show.

That’s not all. Snowcat Ridge recently announced it was adding even more snow fun. There’s now outdoor ice skating along the Crystal Ribbon or an oval for beginners.

Guests can now also rent one of eight private igloos available for up to 20 people each.

Crystal Ribbon coming to Snowcat Ridge (Snowcat Ridge)

According to its website, the season of snow fun will last through almost the end of March, weather permitting.

Here’s where you can purchase tickets, which start at $26.95.

News 6 visited the theme park in 2020 and went down the Snowy Slopes attraction.

Take a look at the video below.