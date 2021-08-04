Ocoee Walmart offering vaccines at back-to-school event

OCOEE, Fla. – A back-to-school event at a Walmart in Ocoee will be offering free doses of two COVID-19 vaccines Friday afternoon.

The Altamonte Springs chapter of The Links Incorporated, a nonprofit, and the Experience Christian Center Church are partnering to host the vaccination event between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the Walmart located at 10500 W. Colonial Drive.

The event will offer Moderna and Pfizer vaccines as well as offer Walmart gift cards to those getting their vaccines, according to a release. Pfizer is the only vaccine available under emergency use authorization for those 12 and older.

The vaccines are free and anyone under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

An appointment can be made ahead of time, but walk-ups are accepted as well. To register, click here.