Therapist faces charges after forcing himself on underage female patient, Flagler deputies say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A therapist is locked up in Volusia County after he forced himself on an underage female patient at a clinic in Flagler County, according to a news release.

Robert Batie was arrested on Tuesday at AZA Health, located at 1455 Dunn Ave, in Daytona Beach where Batie had recently been employed.

According to deputies, Batie had previously worked at Palm Coast Counseling, LLC., located at 1 Hargrove Grade in Palm Coast, where the victim had been a patient for about five months.

Investigators said the victim reported being sexually abused by Batie on June 29. Batie’s employment at Palm Coast Counseling ended that same week, according to the release.

Deputies said they were able to gather “a significant amount of corroborating evidence” and arrested Batie with the help of Daytona Beach police.

“This was a remarkable joint effort between our Major Case Unit Detectives and DBPD to get this guy off the street,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. “I want to thank the detectives for their tireless efforts to bring justice to this victim and her family. This disgusting pervert is now in jail where he belongs and can no longer prey on children. I applaud the victim for speaking out and hope she gains some closure with his arrest.”

Batie will be transferred to Flagler County to face charges of sexual battery while in custodial authority, two counts of unlawful sexual activity with certain minors and sexual misconduct by a psychotherapist.

Investigators said there is no evidence of other victims, at this time, but encouraged all victims of sexual abuse to come forward.