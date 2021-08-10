Police escort fallen Kissimmee officer’s daughter to first day of school

ORLANDO, Fla. – Kissimmee police officers on Tuesday escorted the daughter of fallen Officer Matthew Baxter to her first day of kindergarten.

Officers arrived at “Heroes Park,” near Lake Nona, to greet 5-year-old Zarah, whose father was killed in 2017 in the line of duty. He is survived by three daughters and his wife, Sadia Baxter.

Baxter’s two other daughters also went back to school Tuesday. Sofia started VPK and his oldest, Sarriah, is now in middle school.

Before the bell rang, officers with Kissimmee Police Department and other agencies met up with Zarah and her family before her first day at Laureate Park Elementary School. Officers provided a few kind words and flowers to the mother and daughter.

“Matt loved his girls more than anything and I know he is smiling down today because he is not here to give them that love, but his love was poured into them from the law enforcement officers here today and the community that supports us,” Sadia Baxter said.

Sadia Baxter thanked officers who came to wish her daughter well on her first day.

“We are so grateful for your love,” she said.