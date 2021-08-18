Man on probation accused of carjacking off-duty FHP trooper, Ocala police say

OCALA, Fla. – An off-duty Florida Highway Patrol trooper was carjacked in Ocala, leading to a two-county chase that ended in a man’s arrest.

Police arrested Morris Eliott Moore, 36, in Orange County on Tuesday.

Investigators said Moore, driving a silver Volkswagen, rear-ended a 2021 Chevrolet Camaro at the intersection of State Road 200 and Southwest 38th Street in Ocala around 12:40 a.m. When the owner of the Camaro, the trooper, got out to look at the damage Moore confronted him with a gun — taking the troopers wallet, watch and cell phone before jumping in the Camaro and driving off, according to a news release.

Investigators said a woman in the Volkswagen moved into the driver’s seat and drove away.

The trooper notified police, who were able to use his OnStar account to track the stolen Camaro’s position heading south on the Florida Turnpike, records show. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office helicopter was able to find the Camaro — as multiple police agencies followed it — and tracked the car into Orange County, police said.

OnStar was able to disable the car, according to investigators, and Moore then ran away. Police said Moore made his way into a pond and hid under a dock, but was tracked down by Lake County deputies and a Winter Garden police dog.

Police said Moore was already on probation for armed burglary and had multiple felony convictions. He was arrested on charges of armed carjacking, armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Morris Elliott Moore, 36 (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

He is locked up in the Orange County jail without bond while he awaits his return to Marion County to face charges.

Investigators said the woman in the Volkswagen is still on the run. Anyone with information on her is asked to call 352-369-7000 or contact Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-7867.