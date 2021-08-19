Let’s celebrate 🎉

Welcome back!

I think it’s a cause for celebration now that you’re here again to hear all the deets of what is going on this weekend.

Also, I’m celebrating because I’m going on vacation! ✨ It has been a very hot minute since I’ve taken time off and I’m looking forward to all the yummy food I’m going to be trying. 🤤

When you visit somewhere new, how do you decide what places you’ll be checking out? Let me know by sending me an email at bargueta@wkmg.com.

Now, let’s jump on in! ⤵️

Lions and tigers and adults only 🦁

Ever wanted to check out the zoo after hours? Well, you’re in luck — and not to mention it’s a great event to go to if you’re balling on a budget 💸.

The Central Florida Zoo is hosting its Sunset at the Zoo event tonight only for adults who are 21 and older. That’s right, no kids allowed 🙅‍♀️. The zoo will have drinks, a food truck and live entertainment for guests starting at 5 p.m. Sounds like a good time for a night with friends or even a date night, am I right? In either case, I can’t get over the fact that it’s only $5 🤯. Here’s how you can snag this online deal.

Get a vax, enter a raffle 🎫

Haven’t received a COVID-19 vaccine and are thinking about getting one 💉? Orlando leaders are raising the stakes in the hopes of getting more people vaccinated by offering tickets to some of the city’s biggest events. You could win tickets to shows, such as Jimmy Buffett OR Marc Anthony (wow) at the Amway Center. Concerts not really your thing? Well, they are also offering a chance to win tickets to Orlando Magic or Solar Bears games 🏀.

There are four events taking place starting today. Here’s where you can go to enter the raffle.

Food trucks and fun 🍔

I don’t know about you, but food truck events are my favorite because I have so many options in one place and I can try as many things as I want. What more could a girl ask for 💁‍♀️?

What better way to get out this weekend than checking out the Sanford Food Truck Fiesta this weekend with 20+ food trucks, craft beer and live music? I know. It’s a perfect way to get out into the community, eat some yummy food and listen to some tunes 🎵. And if you’re not able to make that one, downtown Daytona is also having a food truck event. Here’s all you need to know.

Also, do you have a favorite local food truck? If so, p l e a s e let me know!

Bees are important, too 🐝

It took me a while to really appreciate what bees do for our environment. I mean, can you really blame me after being stung twice 😒. Honey bees are an integral part of our environment and that’s why they have a day dedicated to them ❤️.

Honey bees are pollinators, and without their assistance, many plants wouldn’t reproduce. World Honey Bee Day is this Saturday and there are several events going on to educate and celebrate, which is perfect for the whole family. And yes, there are some free events in the lineup. Buzz on over and check them out by clicking here.

Before you go:

🍔 There is less than a week left in Orlando Burger Week (um, yum). More than two dozen restaurants around Central Florida are offering specialty burgers all for a super low cost. Find out what places are participating by clicking here.

🎢 Attention Universal Orlando passholders! Speaking of celebration yet again, earlier this week Universal kicked off Passholder Appreciation Days. So, hello, you get a number of exclusive discounts and benefits, not to mention early park access. Here’s what you can expect.

If you guys check out one of these events, let me know how it went! And if you snap any pictures, be sure to share them with me and I could include them in the next newsletter 📸.

Any events you’d like to hear more about? Let me know by sending an email my way at bargueta@wkmg.com.

See y’all next week!

-Brenda