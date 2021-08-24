Orange County Public Schools reports highest number of Covid-19 cases in single day

First day of school in Orange County comes with changes

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – According to the Orange County Public Schools Covid-19 dashboard, Monday saw the highest number of COVID-19 cases ever reported in a single day since the beginning of the pandemic.

The dashboard shows on Monday, 419 new cases were reported including 382 new cases in students, 37 new cases in adults. It shows an additional 104 cases reported as of 2 p.m. Tuesday.

“Today we saw the highest one-day average we have ever seen, the highest number of reported cases,” said Wendy Doromal, president of the Orange County Classroom Teacher’s Association. “That’s three times the previous high. Definitely, we can see that students and employees are not being kept safe.”

Doromal is representing dozens of teachers she says wanting district-wide mask mandates, that pressure mounting as she said parents plan to join in on their demand ahead of Tuesday’s school board meeting.

“They have been saying the same thing we have been saying to the district and they have fallen on silent ears,” Doromal said. “We need our school board and Superintendent to stop up and stop the illnesses.”

The call is for Orange County to join now eight other school districts that have chosen to enact mask mandates, despite the Governor’s July 30th executive order prohibiting districts from doing so.

Duval County Public Schools making the move Monday night joining Alachua, Broward, Miami-Dade, Hillsborough, Sarasota, Palm Beach and Leon Counties.

“Since yesterday Duval County instituted mandatory mask mandates and now Orange County is certainly the outlier,” Doromal added.

On Tuesday, Rep. Darren Soto (D-Florida) also sent this letter to Orange County Superintendent Barbara Jenkins to do the same.

“It is time to put the health and safety of our children first. We urge you to consider following the lead of other Florida county school districts who have required masks as a safety practice,” the letter read.

This comes days after the U.S Education of Secretary Michael Cardona himself personally called Jenkins offering support and assurances the Department of Education will provide any funding lost through state penalties that have been threatened by the Governor and Florida Education Commissioner.

Though not officially on the agenda, an Orange County Public Schools spokesperson said there will be a discussion regarding masks at the Tuesday afternoon meeting beginning at 4:45 p.m.