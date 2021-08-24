Osceola County K-8 school shifts to digital learning after multiple COVID-19 cases

The Osceola County School District launched a program to help close the academic achievement gap, which Superintendent Dr. Debra Pace said has been exacerbated by the pandemic.

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Following multiple COVID-19 cases among staff and students, the Celebration K-8 school will move to digital-only learning starting Wednesday, according to a news release.

All students will move to at-home learning Wednesday through the remainder of the school week and return to face-to-face learning Monday.

“Students and staff who have been identified as having possible direct contact with an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19 are being notified directly,” according to a statement. “The school day will continue as scheduled today with regular car and bus dismissal this afternoon.”

Laptops and hotspots will be available for students who need them. Parents can fill out a form on the school’s website to request devices.

Parents and students who need assistance can call the district’s Digital Learning Support Hotline at 407-870-4037.

Breakfast and lunch will be available for students on all three days from 10-10:30 a.m. at the school drive-thru.

According to the most recent Osceola County Public School system COVID-19 data from Aug. 16, 247 students at Celebration K-8 were in quarantine and 52 students were COVID positive. Additionally, one school staff member was also in quarantine.