Osceola County Sheriff’s Office mourns another deputy’s passing

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of another one of its team members, including the second this week.

On Wednesday, the agency shared news of the passing of Deputy Sheriff Michael Webb.

Webb, who was a member of the patrol division, is at least the third member of the agency to die this month and the second this week.

Agency officials did not mention his cause of death but asked that the community keep Webb’s family in their prayers.

Earlier this week, Sheriff Marcos Lopez announced the passing of James Childs, a member of Fire Dispatch in Comm. His cause of death has not been released to the public.

Earlier this month, the sheriff’s office shared the news that Deputy Craig Anthony Lincourt, who served the agency for 23 years, had died.