Partly Cloudy icon
88º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Osceola County Sheriff’s Office mourns another deputy’s passing

Agency loses third member within weeks

Brianna Volz, Digital Journalist

Tags: Osceola County
Deputy Michael Webb. (Image: Osceola County Sheriff's Office)
Deputy Michael Webb. (Image: Osceola County Sheriff's Office) (WKMG)

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of another one of its team members, including the second this week.

On Wednesday, the agency shared news of the passing of Deputy Sheriff Michael Webb.

[TRENDING: Here’s when Fauci says US will get back to normal | Hurricane center tracking 3 waves for developments| Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

It is with great sadness that Sheriff Marcos R. Lopez and the OCSO regrets to inform the Community of the passing of a...

Posted by Osceola County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, August 25, 2021

Webb, who was a member of the patrol division, is at least the third member of the agency to die this month and the second this week.

Agency officials did not mention his cause of death but asked that the community keep Webb’s family in their prayers.

Earlier this week, Sheriff Marcos Lopez announced the passing of James Childs, a member of Fire Dispatch in Comm. His cause of death has not been released to the public.

Earlier this month, the sheriff’s office shared the news that Deputy Craig Anthony Lincourt, who served the agency for 23 years, had died.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Brianna joined the News 6 and ClickOrlando.com team in 2016. You can catch Brianna breaking down exclusive ClickOrlando.com stories every weekday morning on News 6 at Nine and watch her on “ClickO on the Go” by following News 6 on Snapchat and Instagram.

email

facebook

instagram