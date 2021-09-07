Partly Cloudy icon
First responders can slide into the weekend with free admission to Daytona Lagoon

Daytona Lagoon offering free admission to first responders on Saturday, Sunday

Stacy Greenhut, Social Media Producer

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood at Daytona Lagoon
Daytona Lagoon announced Tuesday it’s hosting its 4th annual First Responder Weekend to honor “those who serve and protect the public.”

All active fire and rescue workers, emergency medical service (EMS) professionals and law enforcement can get a free day at the water park from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11 and Sunday, Sept. 12.

“It’s an honor to celebrate the men and women who help keep our communities safe,” explains Tyler Currie, general manager of Daytona Lagoon. “We want to give them a day where they can just come out to enjoy family and friends in a relaxed and fun atmosphere.”

To claim the free entry, first responders must present a valid ID or badge at the time of admission, park officials said.

Through the remainder of September, Daytona Lagoon will be open from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays for a discounted admission of $19.99 per person.

