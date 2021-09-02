Family of fallen Daytona Beach officer sues accused killer for $5 million

Handcuffs of Officer Jason Raynor used to take suspected shooter Othal Wallace into custody. (Image: Daytona Beach Police Department)

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The family of Daytona Beach police Office Jason Raynor has filed suit against his accused killer seeking $5 million in damages.

Othal Wallace is facing the death penalty on first-degree murder charges in connection with Raynor’s death. A grand jury handed down his official indictment Wednesday giving the state the final OK to seek capital punishment against Wallace if convinced.

Raynor died in August nearly two months after Wallace is accused of shooting the 26-year-old officer during an encounter outside an apartment building in June.

According to the civil lawsuit filed in Volusia County filed three days after Raynor’s Aug. 17 death, Raynor’s sister and father are seeking $5 million in damages.

The family is seeking damages for emotional distress, assault and battery, wrongful death.

Wallace was arrested 56 hours following a multi-state search effort. He was found hiding in a treehouse in Georgia.

On Wednesday, State Attorney RJ Larizza said the state has new evidence against Wallace, including a match on the weapon used.

“Officer Raynor was doing his job in a very non-aggressive manner. He was doing his best to do his job and at the same time show respect to the individual, to the defendant,” Larizza said.

Raynor was laid to rest on Aug. 23 in a tribute that took place across Volusia County.