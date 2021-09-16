Good for the soul ❤️

I live for a good sunrise ☀️. And that one pictured above is one I took this morning.

One of my favorite parts of living in Colorado was the incredible sunrises I’d see many mornings from my balcony. It was also, in my opinion, the time of day the mountains looked the most magical ✨.

I wasn’t always a morning person, but being in news and working a 4 a.m. shift can change a person 🤪. Now, I look forward to seeing the physical start of a new day whenever the sun comes up and if that brings a colorful show to the sky, then I’m all for it. So, please send me all the sunrise (or sunset) pics at bargueta@wkmg.com.

Let’s get into what’s happening this weekend ⤵️

Hispanic Heritage Month 📅

Hispanic Heritage Month kicked off yesterday to celebrate Hispanic cultures from around the world 🌎. It’s a time to celebrate the people, history, music, food and contributions of Americans with Hispanic heritage from Spain, Mexico, Central and South Americas and the Caribbean. And there’s a reason why it runs through Oct. 15.

And while you learn more about the importance of Hispanic Heritage Month, there are many events going on throughout the next month and coming up this weekend to help you learn and celebrate the cultures making up Central Florida. From parades and festivals to art exhibits, there is something for everyone 💃.

Grand opening 🎉

Don’t say I didn’t tell you 💁‍♀️. Also, you definitely would have known about this if you’re subscribed to the Florida Foodie newsletter (pssssst - if you’re not, click here to sign up).

Anyway, there’s a new food hall celebrating its grand opening Saturday in Orlando’s Avalon Park. And as you can see from the rendering above, it looks like it will be pretty dang cool. The Marketplace on Avalon Park food hall will have 11 vendors and tons of space for guests to enjoy incredible-looking food 🤤. I mean it.

Also, if you want to avoid the crowd for the grand opening, there are soft-opening events from now until then. Here’s what time you can visit.

Share the Magic ✨

In high school, I was part of the color guard at my school and was able to perform with our band at Magic Kingdom every year. Getting to enjoy the rides for most of the morning/afternoon with friends and then preparing to perform in the parade was always a highlight for us throughout high school 🥰.

Since its opening in 1971 with just one park, Walt Disney World has brought countless people joy and created meaningful moments for those who have visited. As we get closer and closer to the start of Disney’s 50th anniversary celebration, we want to hear what memories you have with the parks. Here’s how you can send us an email or leave us a voice message!

Before you go:

🖼️ Museum Day is back: With the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions that shuttered museums across the country last year, the annual Museum Day is back this Saturday 🎉. Before you head to your nearest museum, though, you need special Museum Day tickets.

🤑 $10 Day at the Orlando Science Center: If you haven’t been to the Orlando Science Center or you’re looking to do something this Sunday, here’s your chance. Discounted tickets are being offered online for all ages at just $10 a ticket. Here’s how you can snag yours.

There is a lot going on, so I hope you get out and check out something in your community! And as always, send any picture of an event you attend to me. I’d love to see!

Until next time 👋🏼

-Brenda