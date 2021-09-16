Orange County Public Schools postpone Ocoee vs. Apoka football game over COVID infections

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Friday night lights will be dark at Apopka High School this week after Orange County Public Schools postponed the game with Ocoee High School because of COVID-19 cases.

The game was planned to be played Friday at Apopka High School.

“This decision was made out of an abundance of caution due to COVID-19 cases and quarantines associated with the Ocoee team,” the district said in a statement. “This decision was not made lightly and the district will exhaust every effort to reschedule.”

The district did not say how many students were infected or quarantined on the team.

“As standard protocol, individuals and parents of students identified as having been in close contact with the confirmed cases have been notified, and any additional notifications from the Florida Department of Health in Orange County will be communicated out as quickly as possible,” the statement reads.

No date has been set for the rescheduled game.