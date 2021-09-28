Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

Orlando police ask for information on deadly shooting, Crimeline offers cash reward

Information leading to arrest eligible for up to $10,000

Penny De La Cruz, Producer/Digital Journalist

Tags: Orange County, Orlando, Florida, Local news
Courtesy of Orlando Police Department
Courtesy of Orlando Police Department (ClickOrlando.com)

ORLANDO Fla. – A $10,000 reward is being offered for anyone who can provide information on a homicide that happened earlier this month.

Jahmari Darbi, 23, was found shot multiple times at the Oak Grove Apartments on Walden Circle on Sept. 16. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Orlando police are now asking the public for any information they might have that could find help them solve this case.

OPD asked for anyone with video from that night, or any information on what happened to contact the anonymous Crimeline tip line at 1-(800) 423-8477.

Tips can also be submitted here.

Anyone with information that can lead to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $10,000.

About the Author:

Penny De La Cruz started working at WKMG-TV in September 2021. Before joining News 6, Penny worked at KSAT 12 in San Antonio, Texas. She is a graduate of the Reed College of Media at West Virginia University. In her free time, she enjoys reading, gardening and antiquing.

