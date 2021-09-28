Orlando police ask for information on deadly shooting, Crimeline offers cash reward

ORLANDO Fla. – A $10,000 reward is being offered for anyone who can provide information on a homicide that happened earlier this month.

Jahmari Darbi, 23, was found shot multiple times at the Oak Grove Apartments on Walden Circle on Sept. 16. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Orlando police are now asking the public for any information they might have that could find help them solve this case.

OPD asked for anyone with video from that night, or any information on what happened to contact the anonymous Crimeline tip line at 1-(800) 423-8477.

YOUR HELP IS NEEDED: If you have any video from 9/16 in the area of the Oak Grove Apartments, or you know something that could help solve the homicide of Jahmari Darby, 23, our detectives would like you to reach out to @CrimelineFL. A reward of up to $10,000 could be yours. pic.twitter.com/VVex35yxly — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) September 28, 2021

Tips can also be submitted here.

Anyone with information that can lead to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $10,000.