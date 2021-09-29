Cute alert: Casselberry police officer ‘pulls over’ 4-year-old twins for street racing

4-year-old twins Aiden and Declan had a run-in with police while street racing in Casselberry Tuesday night.

Corporal Carr with the Casselberry Police Department spotted a mini Ferrari and Porsche racing through a local neighborhood and “pulled over” the twins.

[TRENDING: Here’s where to get free cup of joe on National Coffee Day | Tiny taco stand in Orlando cranking out biggest flavors | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Casselberry police officer ‘pulls over’ 4-year-old twins for street racing (Credit: Emily Fitzgerald) (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando)

The boys’ mom, Emily Fitzgerald, told News 6 it’s a night the boys won’t soon forget as Carr was so patient and kind with them as he allowed them to test the siren and lights on his patrol vehicle.

Ad

During the sweet moment, the group decided to set up the cute photo opp showing the officer pulling over the twins in their mini motorized cars.

“At first they were a little scared because they thought the police officer was pulling them over for going too fast on the sidewalk!” Fitzgerald said.

Casselberry police officer ‘pulls over’ 4-year-old twins for street racing (Credit: Emily Fitzgerald) (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando)

The twins enjoyed turning the police cruiser’s lights on and off but thought the sirens were a bit too loud.

They also loved showing off their own rides to the officer and shared how they had a working radio just like him.

Thank you Corporal Shaw for making this family’s night.