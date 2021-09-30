Record breaking year for sea turtle rescues on Central Florida’s coast

On Thursday, the Marine Science Center in Ponce Inlet got its 195th turtle so far this year to rehabilitate. The researchers at the center called this year an anomaly, saying the number of turtles they've had is shattering all previous records.

PONCE INLET, Fla. – Rescue groups and animal hospitals on the coast have reported record numbers of sea turtles they’re taking in. Biologists said they aren’t sure what’s behind it.

On Thursday, the Marine Science Center in Ponce Inlet got its 195th turtle so far this year to rehabilitate. The researchers at the center called this year an anomaly, saying the number of turtles they’ve had is shattering all previous records.

“We have surpassed our highest year on record by quite a few, and we still have a few months left of the year, so I definitely suspect we will pass 200 this year,” said Allie Bernstein, who manages the center’s Sea Turtle Hospital.

[TRENDING: Florida minimum wage increases | Passenger jumps onto airplane wing at Florida airport | Aquarium approved for construction at Port Canaveral | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

They have 13 adults right now, several hatchlings, and released even more hatchlings Thursday morning.

“Our highest year on record was 2010, and that was a cold stunt year, so there was an event associated to why there were so many strandings,” she said. “This year, we haven’t had that event, but we’ve just had an influx of strandings.”

Bernstein said the turtles come in for a wide variety of reasons — there isn’t one overarching reason or condition.

“Often, we get turtles that are just chronically debilitated, so they’ve been sick for a period of time,” she said.

The Marine Science Center isn’t alone in these record-breaking numbers. Brevard Zoo officials said its Sea Turtle Healing Center has taken in 100 turtles so far in 2021. The zoo has never taken in over 100 patients no matter the species in a single year, officials said.

Bernstein said they’re keeping track of the different conditions they’re seeing to compare in the future, hopefully to find out why so many are needing help.

Ad

In the meantime, boaters and beachgoers should keep an eye out for distressed turtles, experts said.

“Having those Florida Fish and Wildlife numbers available and knowing how to coordinate where these animals need to be (is key),” said Bernstein.

To report an injured turtle or a nest being disturbed individuals can call the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at 1-888-404-FWCC (1-888-404-3922), or by dialing *FWC or #FWC from a cell phone.