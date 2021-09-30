Snail mail: USPS changes could mean slower mail in Florida

People across the U.S. could see the pace of their mail delivery slow down as early as Friday.
The U.S. Postal Service is implementing new service standards.
The changes include cuts to post office hours and longer delivery times for certain mail.
According to a USPS spokeswoman, most first-class and periodicals will be unaffected and a single-piece of first-class mail traveling local will continue to be two days.
However, there might be increased transit times for cross-country and other long-distance deliveries.
USPS also confirmed that beginning Oct. 3 and ending on Dec. 26, there will be an increase in prices due to the holiday season.
Here’s how long it could take your mail to arrive to the Orlando area, based on where it’s coming from, according to this Washington Post analysis.
- Around Central Florida: Two days
- Tampa: Two days
- Tallahassee: Three days
- Miami: Three days
- Atlanta: Three days
- New Orleans: Three days
- Washington, D.C.: Three days
- New York: Four days
- Chicago: Four days
- Dallas: Four days
- San Francisco: Five days
- Los Angeles: Five days
- Seattle: Five days
To chart a specific zip code, use this tracker.