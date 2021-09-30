Snail mail: USPS changes could mean slower mail in Florida

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020, file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post office in Boys Town, Neb. The United States Post Office said Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021 that it has chosen Oshkosh Defense to build its next-generation mail-delivery vehicle, part of an effort to make the USPS more environmentally friendly by switching a portion of its huge fleet to electric vehicles. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

People across the U.S. could see the pace of their mail delivery slow down as early as Friday.

The U.S. Postal Service is implementing new service standards.

The changes include cuts to post office hours and longer delivery times for certain mail.

According to a USPS spokeswoman, most first-class and periodicals will be unaffected and a single-piece of first-class mail traveling local will continue to be two days.

However, there might be increased transit times for cross-country and other long-distance deliveries.

USPS also confirmed that beginning Oct. 3 and ending on Dec. 26, there will be an increase in prices due to the holiday season.

Here’s how long it could take your mail to arrive to the Orlando area, based on where it’s coming from, according to this Washington Post analysis.

Around Central Florida: Two days

Tampa: Two days

Tallahassee: Three days

Miami: Three days

Atlanta: Three days

New Orleans: Three days

Washington, D.C.: Three days

New York: Four days

Chicago: Four days

Dallas: Four days

San Francisco: Five days

Los Angeles: Five days

Seattle: Five days

To chart a specific zip code, use this tracker.