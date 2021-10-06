Target adds ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ prior to holiday shopping

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Want to snag some early holiday deals, but short on cash? Target’s got you.

The retailer has teamed up with financial companies Affirm and Sezzle to offer installment plans.

That means you can buy what you want from Target today and pay for those purchases over time.

It comes at a time when retailers are starting to beef up for holiday spending.

Several other retailers, including Amazon and Walmart, offer similar installment payment plans.

Financial experts typically warn that it’s better to wait until you can afford purchases before making them.

If you miss payments, purchases can end up costing much more than the original price.

Your credit rating can also take a hit.