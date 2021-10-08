Sword-wielding man accused of starting fire makes it rain in jail cell after arrest, police say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Titusville officers found a man, 37, sitting in his front yard, holding a sword and chugging a bottle of rum upon responding to an active fire Thursday, according to a police report.

The incident occurred around 2:12 a.m. on Craig Avenue, where police saw flames four feet high stretching from the suspect’s home to the middle of the road, the report continues.

[TRENDING: Top 5 hottest ZIP codes future Orlando homeowners are looking at | Here’s why you didn’t see many lovebugs this year | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

While the homes were within 20 feet of the flames, officers said the fires were extinguished before causing any injuries or damages to the surrounding houses.

Investigators said the suspect, Scott Taylor, was drinking Captain Morgan and surrounded by open containers of alcohol upon their arrival.

The total cost of the damage was approximately $500, the report shows.

Upon arriving at Brevard County Jail, the report continues, Taylor, charged with intentional or reckless burning of lands, proceeded to break the fire sprinkler head in his cell, causing the booking cell and room to flood.

Officers said the incident resulted in $1,000 worth of damage.

Police previously responded to the same location around five times over the last six months in reference to illegal fires started by the suspect.