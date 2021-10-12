Man dies after being found unresponsive in lazy river at Orange County resort, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man in his 70s died Tuesday after he was found unresponsive in a lazy river at an Orange County resort, according to deputies.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the man was found around 11 a.m. at the JW Marriott Orlando at 4040 Central Florida Parkway.

Deputies said a lifeguard performed CPR on the man until Orange County Fire Rescue members arrived.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he died, according to sheriff’s officials.

No other details have been released.