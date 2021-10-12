Partly Cloudy icon
Man dies after being found unresponsive in lazy river at Orange County resort, deputies say

First responders called to JW Marriott Orlando on Central Florida Parkway

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man in his 70s died Tuesday after he was found unresponsive in a lazy river at an Orange County resort, according to deputies.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the man was found around 11 a.m. at the JW Marriott Orlando at 4040 Central Florida Parkway.

Deputies said a lifeguard performed CPR on the man until Orange County Fire Rescue members arrived.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he died, according to sheriff’s officials.

No other details have been released.

Daniel started with WKMG-TV in 2000 and became the digital content manager in 2009. When he's not working on ClickOrlando.com, Daniel likes to head to the beach or find a sporting event nearby.

