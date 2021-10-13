Woman visits, thanks Orlando Health hospital staff after recovering from COVID-19

Maureen Woods, 56, thanks hospital staff who cared for her while she spent 52 days being cared for after testing positive for COVID-19

OCOCEE, Fla. – Team members at Orlando Health - Health Central Hospital in Ocoee had a special visitor, Wednesday.

Maureen Woods, 56, came to visit and thank hospital staff for saving her life while she battled COVID-19, according to a news release from Orlando Health.

Woods was first admitted to Health Central Hospital on July 24 for kidney stones, the hospital system said. There, she tested positive for COVID-19.

Her condition went from bad to worse, developing pneumonia, a blood infection and a collapsed lower lung. Eventually, her body went into total organ failure, and she fell into a coma that lasted three weeks, according to the release.

Due to the nature of her illness, Woods said she felt like she never got a chance to get to know the healthcare workers who were taking care of her.

“I don’t remember them,” she said in a statement. “I wanted to meet the man who saved my life”

Orlando Health said hospital staff was excited to see her again and glad to see how much progress she’s made since she was a patient in their unit.

“Most times after patients are discharged, our team doesn’t receive any further updates on their condition, or how they’re recovering,” Dr. Joel Santora, the medical director of the hospital’s Critical Care Medicine unit, said in a statement. “For her to come back to visit us and say thank you means the world to our team.”

Woods spent a total of 52 days in the hospital before she was finally able to go home on Sept. 14, according to Orlando Health.