Pilot identified in deadly Titusville plane crash

FAA now investigating cause of the crash

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – Police released the name on Friday of the pilot who was killed in a plane crash at Space Coast Regional Airport.

The crash happened Thursday afternoon around 4 p.m. at the airport located on 355 Golden Knights Blvd., killing Cedric Bernard Jackson, 54, of Cocoa, according to Titusville police.

No one else was on board the plane and no one else was hurt.

The plane that crashed is single-engine Velocity RG, investigators said. The plane crashed near the runway and burst into flames, police said.

The cause of the crash is now under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration.

