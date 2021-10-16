2 dead, 1 injured in Hunters Creek crash, FHP says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Two men died and one was injured following a two-vehicle crash in Hunters Creek Saturday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Troopers said the crash happened at Town Center and Mallard Cove boulevards around 7:30 a.m.
[TRENDING: NASA’s Lucy spacecraft launches from Space Coast | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
Officials said three men were taken to the hospital, where two of them later died.
Traffic was shut down Town Center Boulevard in both directions as troopers responded to the crash.
This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.