2 dead, 1 injured in Hunters Creek crash, FHP says

Two men died and one was injured following a two-vehicle crash in Hunters Creek Saturday morning

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Two men died and one was injured following a two-vehicle crash in Hunters Creek Saturday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened at Town Center and Mallard Cove boulevards around 7:30 a.m.

Officials said three men were taken to the hospital, where two of them later died.

Traffic was shut down Town Center Boulevard in both directions as troopers responded to the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.