WATCH LIVE at 4:45 p.m.: Family of man killed in Eatonville drive-by shooting speaks out

Daniel Lamar Joiner, 36, was killed in a drive-by shooting in Eatonville Friday, Oct. 22.

EATONVILLE, Fla. – A family is speaking out after a deadly drive-by shooting in Eatonville Friday.

Daniel Lamar Joiner, 36, was found near Deacon Jones Boulevard and West Kennedy Boulevard with multiple gunshot wounds and taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Family members will be speaking Monday outside the Eatonville Police Department.

[TRENDING: Florida surgeon general refuses mask, is told to leave meeting | 3 teens arrested for murder of Fla. high school student | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

This comes after several family members gathered over the weekend for a vigil.

“I love my son with all my heart and soul. I love all my children, but Daniel was my baby,” Joiner’s mother said.

The incident is still under investigation.

Police say the shooter or shooters are still at large, possibly driving a gray 4-door Infinity with a Texas license plate.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at (407) 423-8477 to remain anonymous or contact the department at (407) 623-1303.