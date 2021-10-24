Family gather to pay respects to Orlando man killed in Eatonville shooting

EATONVILLE, Fla. – Family members of a victim in a drive-by shooting came together to pay their respects and call for accountability.

“I love my son with all my heart and soul, I love all my children, but Daniel was my baby.”

These words were from the mother of 36-year-old Daniel Joiner addressing her loved one who gathered to pay respect to her son.

Multiple family members came together near the area of Deacon Jones Boulevard and West Kennedy Road.

It’s the same area where police on Friday say Joiner suffered multiple gunshot wounds from an apparent drive-by shooting.

He was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Now, the family is remembering Joiner as the life of the party.

“Even in y’all sorrows, even in this time of sadness remember he was always the happiness that kept us going, always remember,” one family member said.

Joiner leaves behind two daughters and a son.

They all want answers, but during the vigil, they took the time to call the whole family together, urging each other to hold on to one another as they get through their pain.

“Find the lord, find him, find your heart, find your family let’s bring us together,” said a family member. “Ain’t nothing promised to us to this day, nothing, ain’t nothing promised to us to this day.”

The incident is still under investigation.

Police say the shooter or shooters are still at large, possibly driving a gray 4-door Infinity with a Texas license plate.

If you have any information about this, you are encouraged to call police.