Mask mandate at Orange County schools to expire this week

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The current mask mandate at Orange County Public Schools will expire on Saturday.

At the moment students have to wear masks while inside OCPS buildings and buses.

Students who have a medical exemption from a doctor, nurse practitioner or physician assistant do not have to wear a mask.

[TRENDING: State CFO urges In-N-Out Burger to open in the Sunshine State | WATCH LIVE: Testimony begins in Markeith Loyd murder Trial | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Employees and adults on any school campus also have to wear a mask.

On Tuesday, Orange County officials said the 14-day rolling percent positivity rate for COVID-19 was 3.56%.

Health officials said this is the 11th day in a row the 14-day rolling percent positivity rate was below 4%.

The topic of masks was not on the agenda for the school board meeting on Tuesday.

Last week, Brevard County school leaders said parents can opt out their children from wearing a mask at school.

Seminole County Public Schools will make masks optional for everyone in November, according to district officials.

Masks are optional for school districts Marion, Osceola and Flagler counties.