Semi-truck crash shut down southbound John Young Parkway at Orange Blossom Trail, police say

Use Orange Blossom Trail as alternate route, police say

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

A crash involving a semi-truck has shut down southbound lanes at John Young Parkway Tuesday afternoon, Orlando police said.
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A crash involving a semi-truck has shut down southbound lanes at John Young Parkway Tuesday afternoon, Orlando police said.

The incident occurred around noon at John Young Parkway and Orange Blossom Trail, police said a in a tweet.

Authorities have not said if anyone was injured.

Officials urge drivers to use Orange Blossom Trail lanes as an alternate route.

No other information is available.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

