Semi-truck crash shut down southbound John Young Parkway at Orange Blossom Trail, police say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A crash involving a semi-truck has shut down southbound lanes at John Young Parkway Tuesday afternoon, Orlando police said.

The incident occurred around noon at John Young Parkway and Orange Blossom Trail, police said a in a tweet.

TRAFFIC ALERT⚠️: Right now, our officers are assisting at a crash incident on John Young Pkwy. & N. Orange Blossom Trail. All southbound lanes of JYP are closed. Please use OBT lanes as alternate routes. More updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/KTIgfQeMor — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) October 26, 2021

Authorities have not said if anyone was injured.

Officials urge drivers to use Orange Blossom Trail lanes as an alternate route.

No other information is available.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.