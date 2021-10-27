Partly Cloudy icon
62º

Local News

Shots fired into Orange County strip club

No injuries reported at Stars World Class Men’s Club

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Orange County, Stars Men's Club, Crime
File photo of Stars World Class Men's Club in Orlando.
File photo of Stars World Class Men's Club in Orlando.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Shots were fired into an Orlando-area strip club early Wednesday, but no one was injured, according to Orange County sheriff’s deputies.

The shooting was reported at 3:23 a.m. at Stars World Class Men’s Club at 5581 S. Orange Blossom Trail.

[TRENDING: Deputies: Principal tried to run over neighbor | Fan who received Tom Brady’s 600th TD ball is UCF alum]

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said several rounds were fired from a vehicle into the club.

It’s not known how many people were in the club at the time of the shooting, but no injuries were reported.

Witnesses said the shooter drove away after opening fire, according to deputies.

The motive in the shooting is under investigation.

No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Daniel started with WKMG-TV in 2000 and became the digital content manager in 2009. When he's not working on ClickOrlando.com, Daniel likes to head to the beach or find a sporting event nearby.

email