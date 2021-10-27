Shots fired into Orange County strip club

ORLANDO, Fla. – Shots were fired into an Orlando-area strip club early Wednesday, but no one was injured, according to Orange County sheriff’s deputies.

The shooting was reported at 3:23 a.m. at Stars World Class Men’s Club at 5581 S. Orange Blossom Trail.

[TRENDING: Deputies: Principal tried to run over neighbor | Fan who received Tom Brady’s 600th TD ball is UCF alum]

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said several rounds were fired from a vehicle into the club.

It’s not known how many people were in the club at the time of the shooting, but no injuries were reported.

Witnesses said the shooter drove away after opening fire, according to deputies.

Ad

The motive in the shooting is under investigation.

No arrests have been made.