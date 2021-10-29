Have you seen it? New sculpture now stands along I-4 in Orange County

"Rhythmic Colors" was put in place at the I-4 entrance ramp from Fairbanks Avenue

WINTER PARK, Fla. – A colorful new sculpture was celebrated on Friday as the newest art installation along Interstate 4.

Standing at 18-feet tall, designer Steven Kyle Purcell said the 68 steel pipes give a panorama of Winter Park using colors found throughout the city.

“It’s like as if (visitors) drove through the whole entire city and were able to see a glimpse of that as they exited or even before they come into the city too,” Purcell said.

The art sculpture is the second of five commissioned by the I-4 Ultimate Art Endowment Program.

The $1.5 million initiative is funded through I-4 Mobility Partners to give residents and visitors a richer cultural experience.

“I think it’s a great way to humanize what has been a large, large project,” Winter Park Mayor Phil Anderson said. “I-4 moves people around, but I think the art installations let people know that this is really about people.”

Earlier this year, a sculpture was installed at Cranes Roost in Altamonte Springs. Sculptures are also scheduled for installation in Maitland, Orlando and Orange County.

“They’re all unique and individual and how they went through their process of selecting what type of art they wanted to represent their community,” Anderson said. “It’s really just to see how art can flow into the modern world.”

For further details about the Art Endowment Program, click here.