Viral video shows massive throwdown at UCF homecoming football tailgate

UCF to allow fans at first home football game

ORLANDO, Fla. – A video capturing a fight at a tailgate party for University of Central Florida’s homecoming game has gone viral with over 4 million views on Twitter.

In the video, originally posted on TikTok, you can see a large group fighting. As the fight escalates, one person gets thrown into a grill. The person grilling, however, continues cooking.

[TRENDING: Strong front next weekend could bring even colder air | Are you required by law to use your turn signal in Florida? | Become a News 6 Insider]

Ad

The fight moves under a tent, and then the video ends.

According to UCF police, the fight broke out Saturday, but was broken up by the time police got there.

There has been no word on what started the fight, and UCF police said no one involved has elected to pursue charges.