Viral video shows massive throwdown at UCF homecoming football tailgate

Fight video has over 4 million views on Twitter

Penny De La Cruz, Producer/Digital Journalist

ORLANDO, Fla. – A video capturing a fight at a tailgate party for University of Central Florida’s homecoming game has gone viral with over 4 million views on Twitter.

In the video, originally posted on TikTok, you can see a large group fighting. As the fight escalates, one person gets thrown into a grill. The person grilling, however, continues cooking.

The fight moves under a tent, and then the video ends.

According to UCF police, the fight broke out Saturday, but was broken up by the time police got there.

There has been no word on what started the fight, and UCF police said no one involved has elected to pursue charges.

