Video shows flames engulfing Daytona beachside house

Incident started Friday night

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Video shows Daytona Beach fire officials trying to contain flames devouring a beachside house Friday night.

The incident occurred near Georgetown Drive around 9 p.m., fire officials said.

Multiple units and officials were responding to the beachside house fire, according to the Daytona Beach Fire Department.

No other information is available at this time. Check back here for updates.

