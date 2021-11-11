Dozens gather at Jetty Park for Crew-3 launch

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – People came to Jetty Park to watch the Crew-3 rocket launch on Wednesday night.

With rain in the area for most of the evening, the crowd didn’t begin to gather until closer to launch time.

“I think it’s just getting more and more interesting,” a spectator said. “It’s amazing to know that they are going to be up there for six months and being so close, it’s definitely like a blessing to know technology has taken us this far.”

[TRENDING: Orlando man killed in hit-and-run crash | Largest school district in Fla. drops all mask mandates | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

A young girl named Luna from Lake County said watching the launches inspires her for a future career.

“I would love to learn about space. I also want to be an astronaut or work at NASA. It would be really cool,” Luna said. “I love their stories how they work up from very little to a lot.”

Even spectators who drove from out of state said despite the cloud cover, witnessing the launch was still worth it.