UCF suspends 3 fraternities involved in massive tailgate party fight caught on viral video

ORLANDO, Fla. – Three University of Central Florida fraternities have been issued interim suspensions for their participation in a brawl caught on video at a homecoming tailgate party Saturday, according to school officials.

The video of the fight has gone viral and currently has over 4.8 million views on Twitter.

The UCF Office of Student Conduct is reviewing the case for the Phi Beta Sigma, Alpha Phi Alpha and Omega Si Phi fraternity groups, Assistant Vice President of Communications Chad Binette said.

The video was originally posted on TikTok but has since been taken down. It captured multiple students in a large group fighting among bystanders and tents at Memory Mall in UCF.

As the brawl escalated, surrounding students were seen colliding with a steaming barbecue grill, as someone continued to cook food.

The video shows a person grabbing the grill to steady it.

According to UCF police, the fight was broken up by the time officers arrived.

