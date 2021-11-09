UCF police warn students, staff against text messaging scheme

ORLANDO, Fla. – The University of Central Florida Police Department is warning university students, faculty and staff of a recent text messaging scheme.

According to police, some have reported getting a text or email from someone claiming to be a UCF official, asking them to purchase a gift card for a special event.

In a statement posted on Twitter, UCF police urged those that receive these messages not to open any links, or respond to any of these messages or calls.

Police said these messages are used to steal information off your device and infect systems with malware.

Anyone who received a message like this is asked to report it to SIRT@ucf.edu.