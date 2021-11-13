76º

Local News

Man, 71, found dead in burned shed, South Daytona police say

Investigation underway, no foul play suspected, officials say

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Man, 71, dies in South Daytona shed fire, police say. (South Daytona Police Department)

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 71-year-old man was found dead inside of a burned shed at a South Daytona mobile home park Saturday afternoon, police said.

The South Daytona Police Department said crews were notified of a structure fire in Lakeview Estates at 12:08 p.m.

The man, who police said was a resident of Lakeview Estates, was found dead inside of what officials described as a shed. No foul play is suspected, following a preliminary investigation by the State Fire Marshall, officials said.

The State Fire Marshall is still investigating the incident.

