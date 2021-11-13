Man, 71, found dead in burned shed, South Daytona police say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 71-year-old man was found dead inside of a burned shed at a South Daytona mobile home park Saturday afternoon, police said.

The South Daytona Police Department said crews were notified of a structure fire in Lakeview Estates at 12:08 p.m.

[TRENDING: Orlando police predict 95K people to show up to EDC each day | How did this metal box get on a Florida beach? | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The man, who police said was a resident of Lakeview Estates, was found dead inside of what officials described as a shed. No foul play is suspected, following a preliminary investigation by the State Fire Marshall, officials said.

Ad

The State Fire Marshall is still investigating the incident.