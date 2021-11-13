Man dies after being found shot in Orange County, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An investigation is underway after a man was found shot near Pine Hills Friday evening, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they responded to a shooting at 9:26 p.m. in the area of West Colonial Drive and Kirkman Road.

The victim, a man in his 50s, was found laying on the ground before being taken to the hospital where he later died, the sheriff’s office said.

No other information has been made available as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Stick with News 6 for the latest updates.