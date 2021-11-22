Man wounded near Orlando nightclub after 30-50 gunshots reported

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was shot early Monday outside a bank near GILT nightclub in Orlando, according to police.
The shooting happened around 1 a.m. behind the Trustco Bank at 4301 E. Colonial Drive.
Orlando police said officers responded to the area and came upon a large crowd near GILT, which is located at 740 Bennett Road.
A resident who lives near the shooting said she called police after hearing 30-50 gunshots.
Officers worked to get the nightclub crowd under control and learned that the victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Detectives continue to search for the suspected shooter. A description of the culprit has not been released.
A red car was towed from the scene about five hours after the shooting, but no information about the vehicle has been released.
No one was arrested at GILT, police said.