Police look for shooter after man hit by gunfire at Leesburg apartment complex

LEESBURG, Fla. – Leesburg police are looking for whoever shot a man at the Cypress Oak apartment complex, Sunday evening.

Police were called to the complex at 336 Sandy Oaks Circle around 5:48 p.m. for reports of gunfire.

[TRENDING: Cruise ship with COVID-19 infections arrives in New Orleans | Video shows Range Rover burst into flames on I-4 in Orlando | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Officers said they located a 40-year-old man shot in the abdomen. The victim was flown to the hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and was later released. Investigators did not give the man’s name.

Ad

Leesburg police said they found several shell casings from the shooting, but have not determined a motive. Officers added that they do not have any information on a possible suspect.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Leesburg police at 352-728-9862 or call Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.