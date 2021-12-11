78º

5 people injured in shooting in Orlando

Victims appear to have non-life-threatening injuries, police say

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

Five people were injured in a shooting in Orlando on Friday night, according to police. (WKMG)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Five people were injured in a shooting in Orlando on Friday night, according to police.

Police said officers responded to the area of Jefferson Street and Garden Avenue regarding a drive-by shooting.

Investigators said the five people were left with what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers said a possible suspect vehicle has been located.

Video showed crews tow a silver vehicle away from the scene of the incident. (WKMG)

Video showed crews tow a silver vehicle away from the scene.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

