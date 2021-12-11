5 people injured in shooting in Orlando

Five people were injured in a shooting in Orlando on Friday night, according to police.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Five people were injured in a shooting in Orlando on Friday night, according to police.

Police said officers responded to the area of Jefferson Street and Garden Avenue regarding a drive-by shooting.

[TRENDING: Florida man used flamethrower to settle parking dispute, police say | Man wins $1 million from scratch-off game at Wawa in Altamonte Springs | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Investigators said the five people were left with what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Ad

Officers said a possible suspect vehicle has been located.

Video showed crews tow a silver vehicle away from the scene of the incident. (WKMG)

Video showed crews tow a silver vehicle away from the scene.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.