Fisherman’s body pulled from lake in Deltona, FWC says

DELTONA, Fla. – A man who went fishing with his brother was found dead Sunday in a Deltona lake, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Investigators said 50-year-old Stanley Brown, of Orlando, went fishing with his brother in Big Lake. The two men were in separate kayaks and decided to drop their lines in different parts of the lake around 1 p.m., FWC said.

The younger brother fished alone for 30 to 45 minutes before going to find Brown, investigators said, but ended up discovering his brother’s kayak partially submerged.

The man looked for Brown but could not find him, FWC said. The younger brother eventually made his way to a nearby home where he asked to call 911, records show.

FWC said Brown’s body was pulled from the lake around 5 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators said it is not clear what led to the death but noted that he was not wearing a life vest and none was found in the area.