Florida’s top cop warns of impaired driving dangers during the holidays

ORLANDO, Fla. – With the holiday season underway, state, and local officials are teaming up to warn Floridians about the dangers of impaired driving.

Attorney General Ashley Moody met with the Florida Highway Patrol and law enforcement during a news conference in Orlando Monday.

“What we are talking about is real people. Real lives lost,” Moody said.

December is National Impaired Driving Prevention Month, and it comes as Florida has seen a record number of fatalities on the road.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, 140 people have died in car crashes this year. The previous record was 128 in 2018.

Jaqueline Stroz spoke during Monday’s news conference. Her son, Timber Creek High School student Mikey Stroz, was killed in a head-on crash while her family was traveling over the summer in Alabama.

“He was killed by a drunk driver. He was in the car with his father and sister who suffered severe internal injuries,” Stroz said. “This man made a reckless and selfish decision to drink and drive.”

Authorities are urging drivers to drink responsibly this holiday season and said there are several ride-share options available for people who are under the influence.

Law enforcement agencies across Central Florida will be increasing patrols and DUI checkpoints during the holiday season. They said there would be zero tolerance for anyone who drives while impaired.

“We will seek you out. You will be punished if you drink and drive,” Moody said.

Anyone who sees a driver who they suspect may be under the influence is encouraged to call 911 or dial *FHP on their mobile phone.