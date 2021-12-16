Lake County deputies investigate needle poking incident at Leesburg middle school

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies are investigating an incident at Carver Middle School in which students allegedly poked other students with needles on Tuesday, according to a Lake County Public Schools representative.

A student who had permission to bring lancets to the Leesburg school for health reasons passed out a few to his friends, a communications coordinator for the school district said in an email.

Those students then proceeded to poke other students with the needles, she adds in the email.

News 6 has reached out to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office for more details.

No other information is available. Check back here for updates.