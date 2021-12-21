Man arrested in Orange County mobile home park shooting that killed 1, injured another, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An arrest has been made in a November shooting at an Orange County mobile home park that killed a man and injured a woman, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said Marcos Antonio Alquicira, 20, was arrested Monday accused of the shooting at The Groves mobile home park.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the park on Nov. 27 in reference to a car that crashed into a building and found two people with gunshot wounds. Neighbors told deputies they heard gunfire before the crash, records show.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information on whoever shot and killed 22-year-old Yohan De La Riva (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Yohan De La Riva, 22, was taken to the hospital where he later died. The passenger, a 22-year-old woman, was also taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Details of what led up to the shooting have not yet been released.

Alquicira faces first-degree felony murder, attempted armed robbery with a firearm and aggravated battery with a firearm.