Man, woman found shot in car that crashed in mobile home park, Orange County deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man died Saturday after he and a woman were found shot in a car that crashed in a mobile home park, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they responded around 6:34 p.m. to The Groves, a mobile home park in Pine Hills, in reference to a car that crashed into a building.

Officials said the driver, a 22-year-old man, and the passenger, a 22-year-old woman, were both found with at least one gunshot wound to their bodies.

Neighbors told deputies they heard gunshots before the crash, records show.

Deputies said the man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, and the woman is currently hospitalized in stable condition.

This investigation is active and ongoing, the sheriff’s office said.