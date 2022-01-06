New video released in search for Paola Miranda-Rosa

A photo taken by a hiker along the Wekiva River of a woman wading in the water on Dec. 18. Family members believe the woman is Paola Miranda-Rosa.

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – New images released by the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office are the latest to come out of the search for Paola Miranda-Rosa, who has been missing since Dec. 18.

On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office released video and two photos taken by hikers of a woman wading in the Wekiva River on that day. The agency said family members believe Miranda-Rosa is in the images.

Miranda-Rosa’s car was found at Wekiwa Springs State Park on Dec. 22, but since then no other information into the missing woman’s whereabouts had been released by investigators.

The sheriff’s office has acquired a high-intensity camera system to search hard-to-reach areas of the river that can’t be explored with regular scuba divers and equipment, which the sheriff’s office will use to search up and down the river.

Among those searching is the Miya Marcano Foundation, a group founded by the 19-year-old’s family following her death and dedicated to providing resources to families of people who are missing.

Official said Miranda-Rosa was last seen wearing blue jean shorts and a green or white shirt. She is described as being 4 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 145 pounds. She has red hair and brown eyes.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said Miranda-Rosa, who has schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, has made threats to harm herself in the past but did not threaten self-harm recently.

Officials said they are currently searching for her at the Wekiwa Spring State Park and the surrounding area in Orange County.

Anyone with information is asked to call 407-348-2222 or 911.