Dryer fire displaces 135 at Bethune-Cookman residence hall, officials say

Sprinkler system flooded building, no injuries reported, university says

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Bethune-Cookman University welcoming students back to campus

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Bethune-Cookman University officials said a fire in a residence hall Friday night triggered sprinklers that flooded each floor of the building and will temporarily displace about 135 students.

The fire was started at 8:05 p.m. by an electric dryer on the third floor of Thompson Hall, according to a news release. No injuries were reported, and the building suffered internal damage but remains standing, the university said.

Displaced students will be relocated to other housing areas on campus, the release said. Officials will determine Saturday when students can return to the building.

No other information has been released.

