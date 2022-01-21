Mushie & Co. recalls silicon pacifiers for choking hazard

(Mushie and Co. , Mushie and Co.)

A company is recalling two types of pacifiers because the nipple can detach, causing a choking hazard.

Mushie & Co. is recalling FRIGG silicon pacifiers in both classic and daisy styles, sold at several stores across the company nationwide, and online on Amazon from April through December 2021.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the silicone nipple has a fine slit that can cause it to detach from the plastic shield, becoming a choking hazard.

The CPSC has eight reports of this happening, but no reports of injuries.