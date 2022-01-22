62º

The Divisional Round of the No Huddle

How will the league’s 8 best teams perform?

Jamie Seh, Sports Director

ORLANDO, Fla. – The cream has risen to the top in the NFL and the league’s 8 best teams find themselves in this weekend’s divisional playoffs.

On Saturday afternoon, the Cincinnati Bengals take on the well-rested and top-seeded Tennessee Titans in the AFC. The nightcap has the San Francisco 49ers going to frigid Green Bay with the goal of upsetting the NFC’s No.1 seeded Packers. On Sunday, it’s the ultimate quarterback battle as Josh Allen leads Buffalo into Kansas City to square off against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

Sunday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Super Bowl defense continues at Raymond James Stadium against the LA Rams.

Former San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Ian Williams gives his prediction in “The No Huddle.”

