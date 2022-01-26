Here’s where to celebrate Chinese New Year in Central Florida

Chinese lunar new year decoration is seen at a store in Hong Kong, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. Hong Kong International Airport said Friday that it would ban passengers from over 150 countries and territories from transiting in the city for a month, as it sought to stem the transmission of the highly contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Chinese New Year, which follows the lunar calendar, will start on Feb. 1 this year.

2022 is the year of the tiger. And those born in the year of the Tiger are said to be brave, competitive, unpredictable and confident.

[TRENDING: Raising Cane’s plans to open at least 12 stores in Central Florida | Man reels in body while fishing in Florida lake | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

People celebrating the Chinese New Year come together with food and parties, parades and performances.

Ad

The Chinese culture believes that colorful lights and the bang of fireworks will ward off evil spirits, according to Nationalworld.com.

With a large Asian population in Central Florida, there are several events taking place to celebrate the Chinese New Year.

Lake Nona Social’s Lunar New Year Festival is being held Saturday, Jan. 29, at Nona Adventure Park. The event will feature lion dancing, music, Tai Chi demonstrations, crafts for kids, a traditional gown fashion show, Asian food vendors, kung fu and taekwondo performers and more. Click here for more event information.

The Dragon Parade Lunar New Year will be held on Feb. 13 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Mills 50 District of Orlando. The parade begins at Lake Highland Drive and N. Mills Avenue and ends at 728 N. Thornton Avenue, according to event organizers.