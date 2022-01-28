LIST: Cold weather shelters opening in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Three cold weather shelters will be open in Osceola County this weekend.

The shelters will be open on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, ahead of the upcoming cold front.

Here is a list of shelters to be opened in Osceola County:

First United Methodist Church of St. Cloud on Ohio Avenue

Ramada Kissimmee Gateway Inn on Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway This location is pet-friendly

Solid Rock Community Church of God on Michigan Avenue in Kissimmee (only open on Friday and Saturday)

Anyone who needs transportation to any cold weather shelter can hop on a LYNX bus for free.

The temperature is expected to drop to 39 degrees on Friday night and 29 degrees on Saturday night.

The Salvation Army is opening a shelter in Orlando, and cold weather shelters are also opening in Lake County and Ocala this weekend.